Chinese FM to attend CICA meeting of foreign ministers

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend a meeting of foreign ministers of the member states of Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) via video on Sept. 24.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday that Wang Yi will hold in-depth discussions with the heads of delegations from other member states on the joint fight against COVID-19, the international and regional situations, as well as CICA cooperation in various fields.