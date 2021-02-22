UrduPoint.com
Chinese FM To Attend High Level Meeting Of UNHRC

Mon 22nd February 2021 | 03:51 PM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will on Monday attend the high-level meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and deliver a video speech, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin

Wang Yi will share China's ideas, practices and experience in human rights protection with the UNHRC, and put forward important views and propositions concerning global human rights governance on China's behalf to promote the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind, the spokesperson told a press briefing here on Monday.

China is willing to work with the international community to promote the UNHRC's work to uphold the principles of impartiality, objectivity and non-selectivity; advocate adherence to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and basic norms governing international relations; attach equal importance to all kinds of human rights; oppose interference in other countries' internal affairs and double standards under the excuse of human rights issues; and jointly promote the healthy development of the international human rights cause, said the spokesperson.

