UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese FM To Attend High-level Meeting Of UNHRC

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 05:46 PM

Chinese FM to attend high-level meeting of UNHRC

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will on Monday attend the high-level meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and deliver a video speech, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will on Monday attend the high-level meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and deliver a video speech, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.

Wang Yi will share China's ideas, practices and experience in human rights protection with the UNHRC, and put forward important views and propositions concerning global human rights governance on China's behalf to promote the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind, the spokesperson told a press briefing here on Monday.

China is willing to work with the international community to promote the UNHRC's work to uphold the principles of impartiality, objectivity and non-selectivity; advocate adherence to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and basic norms governing international relations; attach equal importance to all kinds of human rights; oppose interference in other countries' internal affairs and double standards under the excuse of human rights issues; and jointly promote the healthy development of the international human rights cause, said the spokesperson.

Related Topics

United Nations China All Share

Recent Stories

Gwadar ground to host KK Vs QG match on March 25

5 minutes ago

Mother loses two children to fire she had set to b ..

24 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirati multi-mission ..

36 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed to chair go ..

36 minutes ago

Cabinet Secretary of Kenya visits Wahat Al Karama

36 minutes ago

ADX recognises HCT students’ financial market ac ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.