Chinese FM to attend meetings on East Asia cooperation

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :A series of meetings of foreign ministers on East Asia cooperation will be held via video from Wednesday to Saturday, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here on Tuesday, announcing that State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend relevant meetings on Wednesday.

Wang was invited by Pham Binh Minh, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Vietnam, which holds the rotating presidency of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), spokesperson Zhao Lijian said in a press release.