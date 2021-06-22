Chinese FM to preside over Asia Pacific high level conference on Belt Road Cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :China State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will preside over Asia Pacific high level conference on Belt and road Cooperation on June 23, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday.

The meeting will be held through video link under the theme of promoting cooperation and combating the pandemic for sustainable recovery, he announced during his regular briefing held here.

He said, more 30 parties including foreign ministers and economic ministers of relevant countries in Asia Pacific, representatives of the United Nations and other international organisations would attend the meeting.

Regarding China consideration behind this high level video conference on BRI, he said, this is a high-level international conference on the BRI with wide range participants which reflects how they prioritise their support for the BRI.

Zhao Lijian said, the BRI has an increasing number of friends and altogether 140 countries and 32 international organisations joined the initiative with fruitful cooperation results in various fields making the BRI a popular global public good.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19, the BRI partners have worked together to strengthen building of a silk road for health, a green silk road and a digital silk road making new progress and contributing to the fight against the epidemic, economic stability and people livelihood in all countries., he added.

In his key note speech at Boa Forum for Asia in 2021 President Xi Jinping said China will continue to work with other parties in high quality Belt and Road Cooperation to build a closer partnership for health and cooperation, connectivity, green development, openness and inclusiveness.

The purpose of this meeting is to build on President Xi Jinping important initiative to forge new consensus with countries in Asia Pacific region on jointly fighting COVID-19 and promoting sustainable economic recovery, advance high quality BRI cooperation and make greater contributions to the building community with a shared for Asia Pacific region and to the entire mankind.