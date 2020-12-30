UrduPoint.com
Chinese FM To Visit African Countries Next Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 03:04 PM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay official visits to Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Botswana, Tanzania and Seychelles from Jan. 4 to Jan. 9 in 2021 at the invitation of foreign ministers of the five countries

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay official visits to Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Botswana, Tanzania and Seychelles from Jan. 4 to Jan. 9 in 2021 at the invitation of foreign ministers of the five countries.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the announcement on Wednesday in Beijing.

