Chinese FM To Visit Five European Countries

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 06:51 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay an official visit to Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, France and Germany from Aug. 25 to Sept. 1, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced Monday.

Wang will pay his visit at the invitation of Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok, Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Zhao said.

