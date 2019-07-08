UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Folk Dance Award To Unveil In SW China

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 04:22 PM

Chinese folk dance award to unveil in SW China

The folk dance competition for the 12th Lotus Awards, China's top award for dancing art, will be held in Xichang, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture in southwest Sichuan Province, from August 8 to 10

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The folk dance competition for the 12th Lotus Awards, China's top award for dancing art, will be held in Xichang, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture in southwest Sichuan Province, from August 8 to 10.

The jury received 351 entries from 34 provincial-level regions and centrally-administrated troupes and art academies, and selected 51 for the final competition for the Lotus Awards, according to a press conference by the China Dancers Association (CDA) Monday.

For the first time, the organizing committee will invite dance professionals and choreographers to a discussion session for advice on improving the shortlisted dancing works, said Luo Bin, secretary of the CDA's leading Party members group, at the press conference.

Sponsored by the CDA and the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, the Lotus Awards were initiated in 1998 and remain the only national award for dancing in China.

Related Topics

China Xichang August Capital Development Authority From Top

Recent Stories

LHC chief justice thinks judge Arshad Malik’s vi ..

6 minutes ago

AED12.2 billion in 2018 cash dividends distributed ..

9 minutes ago

TRA visits CERT China

9 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif gets sick during Ashiana case heari ..

11 minutes ago

Iran crosses 3.67 pct limit of Uranium enrichment ..

2 minutes ago

Britain hunts for leaker of cables calling Trump ' ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.