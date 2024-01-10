Chinese food cooking course launched in Myanmar to welcome Chinese New Year

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The China Cultural Center in Yangon here on Tuesday launched a Chinese food cooking course for local people in Myanmar to welcome traditional Chinese Lunar New Year.

The traditional Chinese cuisine course, which will cover the preparation of 12 varieties of Chinese cuisine, will be conducted on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between Jan. 9 and Feb. 6, the China Cultural Center said.

The Chinese Lunar New Year falls on Feb. 10 this year.

The purpose of the course is to welcome traditional Chinese New Year, particularly for preparing the New Year's Eve dinner, and to promote Chinese food culture, an official from the cultural center said.

The Chinese New Year's Eve dinner, also known as "reunion dinner" and considered the most important meal of the year for Chinese, is eaten the night before the first day of the Chinese New Year.

A total of 10 Myanmar students attended the Chinese food cooking course on the first day, Tuesday, at the China Cultural Center in Yangon, the cultural center said.