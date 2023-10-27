Chinese, foreign experts advocate for agricultural technology innovation

(@FahadShabbir)

HAIKOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Over 500 experts and scholars from China and abroad came together at the 7th Global Forum of Leaders for Agricultural Science and Technology (GLAST-2023) and its side events to exchange ideas on promoting sustainable agricultural development through technological innovation.

The two-day forum, which began on Thursday in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, was themed "science and technology leading the transformation of global agri-food system."

"In recent years, the contribution rate of China's agricultural scientific and technological progress steadily increased, and China's comprehensive agricultural production capacity significantly improved," said Wu Kongming, president of the Chinese academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS), in the opening speech.

Wu said the CAAS is committed to continuously fostering international cooperation, providing innovation-driven solutions, and ultimately building a more efficient, inclusive, and sustainable agricultural production system.

Li Jinxiang, chief veterinary officer of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, also emphasized at the forum the significance of collaborative efforts in science and technology innovation to promote the global agri-food system transformation.

"A global forum such as GLAST can play a pivotal role in ensuring that science and technology drive this transformation," said Qu Dongyu, director-general of the United Nations food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), in a video speech.

Participants from more than 50 countries discussed various topics, such as improving agricultural productivity, cutting-edge and game-changing technologies, rural revitalization, and smallholder development,