Chinese Foreign Minister Accepts Invitation To Visit US, No Date Yet - State Department

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2023 | 11:07 PM

Chinese Foreign Minister Accepts Invitation to Visit US, No Date Yet - State Department

Chinese Foreign Ministry Qin Gang has accepted Secretary Antony Blinken's invitation to visit Washington, but a date for the trip is yet to be determined, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Chinese Foreign Ministry Qin Gang has accepted Secretary Antony Blinken's invitation to visit Washington, but a date for the trip is yet to be determined, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Tuesday.

"The secretary, when he was in Beijing, invited the foreign minister to come to Washington. The foreign minister accepted that offer, and we've continued to have talks with the government in Beijing about when that visit might occur and what it might look like but we've come to no final determinations yet," Miller said during a press conference.

