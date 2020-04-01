UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Foreign Minister Accepts Invitation To Visit Ukraine - Kiev

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 07:13 PM

Chinese Foreign Minister Accepts Invitation to Visit Ukraine - Kiev

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi accepted an invitation to visit Kiev in a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart on Wednesday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi accepted an invitation to visit Kiev in a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart on Wednesday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

"Wang Yi accepted Dmytro Kuleba's invitation to visit Ukraine. He, too, invited the Ukrainian foreign minister to visit Beijing. This invitation was accepted as well. In addition, the ministers agreed to hold political consultations in Beijing at the level of their deputies," the ministry said.

During the phone call, Kuleba also thanked Wang for assistance that China provided to Ukraine amid the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier in the day, another plane with humanitarian aid from China landed in Kiev. Since March, it is the fourth time China has sent COVID-19 testing kits, personal protective equipment, contactless thermometers and ventilators to Ukraine.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine has reached 669, including 17 fatalities.

Related Topics

Ukraine China Visit Beijing Kiev March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hira Mani cares

11 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank discusses the implementation of t ..

30 minutes ago

Disinfectant spray concludes at Bhara Kahu

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court issues written orders in PM&D ..

2 minutes ago

Germany bets on tried-and-tested tool to weather j ..

2 minutes ago

Kenya president sorry for coronavirus cop violence ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.