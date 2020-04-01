Chinese Foreign Minister Accepts Invitation to Visit Ukraine - Kiev

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi accepted an invitation to visit Kiev in a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart on Wednesday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi accepted an invitation to visit Kiev in a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart on Wednesday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

"Wang Yi accepted Dmytro Kuleba's invitation to visit Ukraine. He, too, invited the Ukrainian foreign minister to visit Beijing. This invitation was accepted as well. In addition, the ministers agreed to hold political consultations in Beijing at the level of their deputies," the ministry said.

During the phone call, Kuleba also thanked Wang for assistance that China provided to Ukraine amid the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier in the day, another plane with humanitarian aid from China landed in Kiev. Since March, it is the fourth time China has sent COVID-19 testing kits, personal protective equipment, contactless thermometers and ventilators to Ukraine.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine has reached 669, including 17 fatalities.