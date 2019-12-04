UrduPoint.com
Chinese Foreign Minister Arrives In South Korea On First Trip To Seoul In 3 Years

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 05:01 PM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Seoul on Wednesday to meet with his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, for the first bilateral talks between the two ministers in the South Korean capital since relations soured three years ago following the installation of a US missile defense system in South Korea, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Seoul on Wednesday to meet with his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, for the first bilateral talks between the two ministers in the South Korean capital since relations soured three years ago following the installation of a US missile defense system in South Korea, media reported.

According to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency, the two main topics of discussion for the ministers include the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system and Washington's attempts at blacklisting Chinese tech giant Huawei.

The two foreign ministers could also discuss preparations for an upcoming trilateral summit between Beijing, Seoul and Tokyo, as well as Chinese President Xi Jinping's potential visit to Seoul, which would reciprocate the December 2017 visit of South Korean President Moon Jae-in to Beijing, the agency reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kang told attendees at a forum on Northeast Asia policy that South Korea's role was "to be a force for cooperation rather than competition between the U.S. and China," as quoted by Yonhap.

The Chinese foreign minister's visit follows a thaw in China-South Korea relations. In November, the defense ministers of both countries held bilateral talks in Bangkok, and agreed to improve strategic communications.

Bilateral relations between the two countries, especially in the defense sector, took a turn for the worse when South Korea agreed to host THAAD, an advanced US missile defense system, in 2015. Beijing has repeatedly stressed that the system posed threat to its security interests in the region.

