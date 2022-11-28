UrduPoint.com

Chinese Foreign Minister Calls For Boosting SCO, BRICS Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2022 | 07:40 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) It is necessary to strengthen cooperation between the members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the BRICS, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said after a meeting with Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov.

"It is necessary to strengthen coordination and cooperation between the SCO countries and the BRICS countries, maintain peace and stability in the region and around the world," Wang Yi said on Monday, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The minister added that both China and Russia insist on promoting a multi-polar world order and do not agree with unipolar hegemony.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that most countries continue to closely cooperate with Russia despite sanctions imposed by the West in response to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

According to Lavrov, the countries that want to continue to work with Moscow include Russia's allies in the Eurasian Economic Union, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the SCO, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), BRICS, and others.

