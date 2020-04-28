Chinese Foreign Minister Calls for Global COVID-19 Cooperation Rather Than Blame Game

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The international community should focus on cooperation to overcome the COVID-19 outbreak rather than resort to blaming each other, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday.

Wang made the comments during a video conference of BRICS foreign ministers. He called on the international community to refrain from politicizing the outbreak.

"Fighting COVID-19 is like putting out fire. Every minute counts when life is at stake. The global community should never be distracted in its collaborative response by finger-pointing or the blame game, still less should we allow new tensions and divisions to be created as a result of politicization or stigmatization," the minister said, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement.

The minister added that China supports the sharing of best practice methods around the world in order to find the most effective pathway to combat the disease.

During the ministerial meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Russia will continue to support the World Health Organization despite the decision of the United States to pull funding from the organization.

Lavrov also called on the BRICS countries to launch a mechanism for the development of a vaccine against COVID-19.

Leading officials in Washington, including President Donald Trump, have repeatedly accused China of attempting to cover up the coronavirus disease outbreak.