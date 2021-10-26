UrduPoint.com

Chinese Foreign Minister Calls On Taliban To Be Open, Protect Rights Of Women, Children

Tue 26th October 2021

China urges the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) to be open and truly defend the rights of women and children and calls on the international community to provide more support to Afghanistan to help settle problems facing the beleaguered nation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the appeal on Tuesday

The remark was made at a meeting with Afghanistan's acting deputy prime minister, Abdul Ghani Baradar, in Doha during Wang's two-day visit to Qatar. According to the Chinese minister, Afghanistan is currently facing a range of hardships, including economic and humanitarian problems, as well as challenges in the fight against terrorism.

"Overcoming these hardships requires even greater understanding and support from the international community. We also hope that the Taliban will continue to demonstrate openness and inclusiveness, unite all ethnic groups and parties in Afghanistan to work together for peaceful reconstruction, and will effectively defend legal the rights and interests of women and children, adhere to the policy of good neighborliness," Wang said, as quoted by the ministry.

The minister also recalled that China had always respected the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan and never interfered in the nation's internal affairs, firmly adhering to a friendly policy towards the entire Afghan people and supporting their efforts to restore stability.

China attaches great importance to humanitarian problems currently ravaging Afghanistan ,and calls on the US and other Western countries to lift sanctions and engage with the Taliban to help Afghanistan's recovery.

Following the Taliban takeover in mid-August, China decided to keep its embassy in Kabul open, unlike many other countries that relocated their missions to Qatar's Doha. During the virtual meeting of G20 foreign ministers last month, Wang also called on the G20 member states to lift unilateral sanctions against Afghanistan and stop using Kabul's foreign exchange reserves as an instrument of pressure.

