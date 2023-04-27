UrduPoint.com

Chinese Foreign Minister Calls Xi-Zelenskyy Talks Important Step Toward Crisis Settlement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 02:00 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The phone talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy are an important step toward a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, reaffirming Beijing's stance toward facilitating peace negotiations, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Thursday.

"President Xi Jinping held the phone conversation with President Zelenskyy, communicated with him directly. This is an important step taken by China to facilitate the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, which again shows China's stance aimed at holding negotiations," Qin said during a meeting of the Chinese and Central Asian foreign ministers in the city of Xi'an.

On Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Xi had a phone conversation with Zelenskyy, and that China would send a representative to Ukraine and other countries for consultations on the political settlement of the crisis.

Xi also assured Zelenskyy that Beijing would make efforts to cease the Ukraine conflict and restore peace as soon as possible, Chinese media reported.

In February, China released a 12-point document entitled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," which underscores respect for the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that some of the provisions of the plan could be a basis for a peace settlement, "if the West and Kiev are ready for it."

