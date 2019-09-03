Chinese Foreign Minister Cancels September 9-10 Visit to India on Border Talks - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi decided to cancel his visit to India, which was scheduled for September 9-10 and going to focus on border talks, a source in the Indian government told Sputnik on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi decided to cancel his visit to India, which was scheduled for September 9-10 and going to focus on border talks, a source in the Indian government told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has canceled his India visit for boundary talks on 9 and 10 September.

He was scheduled to held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval," the source said.

Wang is going to arrive in Nepal for a two-day visit on Sunday as well as in Pakistan on Saturday to take part in the trilateral China-Pakistan-Afghanistan talks.

India and China have disputed in the Kashmir region and near the so-called McMahon Line between the Tibetan region of China and the northeastern part of India. The current demarcation line was drawn after the 1962 Sino-Indian War.