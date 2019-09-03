UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Foreign Minister Cancels September 9-10 Visit To India On Border Talks - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 10:33 PM

Chinese Foreign Minister Cancels September 9-10 Visit to India on Border Talks - Source

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi decided to cancel his visit to India, which was scheduled for September 9-10 and going to focus on border talks, a source in the Indian government told Sputnik on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi decided to cancel his visit to India, which was scheduled for September 9-10 and going to focus on border talks, a source in the Indian government told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has canceled his India visit for boundary talks on 9 and 10 September.

He was scheduled to held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval," the source said.

Wang is going to arrive in Nepal for a two-day visit on Sunday as well as in Pakistan on Saturday to take part in the trilateral China-Pakistan-Afghanistan talks.

India and China have disputed in the Kashmir region and near the so-called McMahon Line between the Tibetan region of China and the northeastern part of India. The current demarcation line was drawn after the 1962 Sino-Indian War.

Related Topics

Pakistan India China Visit Nepal September Border Sunday Government

Recent Stories

UN Special Envoy Pedersen Invited to Participate i ..

14 minutes ago

Beirut Lodges Protest With Ankara Over Denouncemen ..

15 minutes ago

Italy's Five Star Members Vote 79.3 Percent to Bac ..

15 minutes ago

Armenian Humanitarian Mission in Syria Offers Firs ..

15 minutes ago

Second Russian Girl Drowns in Hotel Pool in Turkis ..

15 minutes ago

Ukraine's Parliament Sends President's Bill on Con ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.