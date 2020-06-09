UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Foreign Minister Expects UK To Abstain From Meddling In Hong Kong's Affairs

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 11:40 AM

Chinese Foreign Minister Expects UK to Abstain From Meddling in Hong Kong's Affairs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in a phone call with his UK counterpart has expressed hope that London will not meddle in Hong Kong's affairs amid a national security legislation debate, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The call took place on Monday. In May, the UK said that it sees the Chinese legislature's intention to develop a national security law for Hong Kong as a violation of the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration on the city's high-degree of autonomy. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has since pledged to allow an eased path to immigration and UK citizenship for Hong Kongers holding British National Overseas passports if the central government imposes the legislation on the city.

"Hong Kong is exclusively concerned with China's domestic policy and is not subject to outside interference," Wang said in his call with Dominic Raab, as quoted by the ministry.

The UK, a permanent UN Security Council member, should lead the way in respecting principles of international relations and non-interference in internal affairs of other countries, the minister added.

Wang went on to note that Beijing has never interfered in the internal affairs of the UK.

"In the same way, the Chinese side hopes the UK to respect the constitution of the People's Republic of China and respect the legitimate right of China to protect state security on its territory," Wang said.

The minister argued that the national security legislation is necessary to bring to account a small number of radical supporters of Hong Kong's independence and terrorists who pose a threat to national security.

The bill at the same time would ensure the rights and freedoms of Hong Kongers and let foreigners live peacefully in the autonomy, Wang stated.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister United Nations China London Beijing Hong Kong Same Independence Lead May Citizenship Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 2,172 deaths with 108, 317 cases ..

21 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 9, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Data is a driver, not a liability, for ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Sweden dis ..

10 hours ago

Movement ban between regions within Abu Dhabi and ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.