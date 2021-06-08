UrduPoint.com
Chinese Foreign Minister Expounds Stance On Myanmar Situation

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday expounded China's stance on the current situation in Myanmar when meeting with foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)

Expressing China's willingness to continue to play a constructive role, Wang said China stands ready to cooperate with ASEAN on Myanmar issues.

China is willing to jointly promote all parties in Myanmar to take the interests of the people as their top priority, maintain calmness and restraint, and eliminate all types of violence.

To restart the process of democratic transformation, China is willing to jointly encourage all parties to conduct political dialogue under the constitution and legal framework, Wang said, adding that China stands ready to work with ASEAN to provide assistance to Myanmar in the face of COVID-19 pandemic.

China is also willing to jointly support Myanmar's economic recovery, improve people's livelihood, and ensure their rights and interests, Wang said.

To avoid unilateral sanctions and improper intervention, China stands ready to urge the other countries to abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, Wang added.

The foreign ministers of China and ASEAN gathered for a Special ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Celebration of the 30th Anniversary of Dialogue Relations in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

