BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) "The world today is marked by sweeping winds and surging clouds. The dynamism of these changes originates from the South," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated at a press conference on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing.

According to the Foreign Minister, the Global South now accounts for over 40 percent of global GDP and contributes up to 80 percent of global growth, making it "a key force for maintaining world peace, driving world development, and improving global governance."

Wang outlined three strategic priorities for Global South nations: strengthening themselves through expanded cooperation mechanisms like BRICS, standing united to increase their representation in global governance, and prioritizing development, according to CEN.

Emphasizing China's enduring connection to these nations, Wang affirmed, "No matter how the world changes, our heart will always be with the Global South, and our root will grow deeper in the Global South."

As a cornerstone of China's Global South engagement, Wang highlighted the "all-weather" strategic partnership with African nations, describing China-Africa relations as being "at their best in history."

"Africa is a fertile land of hope of the 21st century. There will be no global modernization without African modernization," Wang emphasized, advocating that "countries should support Africa in exploring a new development path of self-reliance and self-strengthening."

As the United Nations marks its 80th anniversary this year, Wang reaffirmed China's support for the UN's central role in global governance despite rising unilateralism and power politics.

"The more complex the problems, the greater the need to accentuate the important status of the U.N.; the more pressing the challenges, the greater the need to uphold the due authority of the U.N.," Wang stated.

He outlined four principles for effective global governance: sovereign equality, fairness and justice, multilateralism, and respect for international law. Wang specifically cautioned that "international affairs must not be monopolized by a small number of countries."

Stating that China is a founder and beneficiary of the post-WWII international order, Wang pledged that "we have no intention to start all over again, nor do we support any country's attempt to overturn the current order".

Framing these priorities within China's broader diplomatic vision, Wang emphasized the country's commitment to providing stability amid global turbulence.

"We are living in a changing and turbulent world, where certainty is becoming a scarce resource," he noted. "China's diplomacy will stand firm on the right side of history and on the side of human progress. We will provide certainty to this uncertain world."

Wang elaborated on President Xi Jinping's vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, noting this approach "will ensure that the world belongs to every country, and that everyone will have a bright future".

