Chinese Foreign Minister Holds Meeting With Elon Musk in Beijing - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Tuesday met with US entrepreneur Elon Musk in Beijing, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

During the meeting, Qin said that China's development is an opportunity for the whole world, and Beijing will keep promoting openness for global companies, including Musk's Tesla.

"Healthy, stable and constructive China-US relations are beneficial not only to both countries, but to the whole world," Qin said, as quoted by the ministry.

At the same time, Musk said that Tesla opposes the disruption of production and supply chains and is ready to continue expanding its business in China.