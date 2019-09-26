Chinese Foreign Minister Hopes Sino-Russian Relations Will Grow Even Stronger - Reports

Russia and China, which have a centuries-long history of bilateral relations and were able to work through ideological and cultural differences in the past, can overcome any obstacles and difficulties in the future, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in an article on the occasion of the 70th diplomatic anniversary of the two countries,

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Russia and China, which have a centuries-long history of bilateral relations and were able to work through ideological and cultural differences in the past, can overcome any obstacles and difficulties in the future, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in an article on the occasion of the 70th diplomatic anniversary of the two countries, published in Russia's Rossiyskaya Gazeta and China's People's Daily newspapers on Thursday.

The People's Republic of China and the Soviet Union established diplomatic relations on October 2, 1949. The USSR became the first foreign country to recognize the state of China. This year on October 1, Beijing will celebrate its 70th anniversary.

"On the eve of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, we can proudly say that Sino-Russian relations have overcome ideological, cultural and historical differences. A highly constructive, stable, model of interaction between the major powers, which is rich in strategic content, has been formed," Wang said, as quoted by the media outlets.

The Chinese minister expressed confidence that under the leadership of the two countries' presidents, as well as with the active participation and support of the peoples, Russian-Chinese relations will surely be able to surmount all obstacles and difficulties, and the two countries will maintain and achieve even better results, not only for a mutual benefit but for the whole world.

Moscow and Beijing have a very rich, and at times complicated, shared history. In 1649-1689, the countries went through a border war, which culminated in the 1686 siege of the Russian fort of Albazin by the Qing dynasty's troops and the 1689 Treaty of Nerchinsk. The Soviet Union had two border conflicts with China � the first over the Chinese Eastern Railway in 1929 and the second involving Damansky Island, also known as Zhenbao, in 1969. At the same time, the Soviet Union provided the Communist Party of China with great support during the civil war that ended with the Communists' victory in 1950.

Since the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Russia has been developing close relations with China, with the countries actively cooperating both in bilateral and multilateral formats, such as BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.