Chinese Foreign Minister Likely to Meet With Suga in Tokyo in October - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) The Chinese and Japanese authorities are working out the possibility of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visiting Tokyo in October, the NHK broadcaster reports.

During his visit to Japan, Wang Yi could meet with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, as well as Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, NHK said on Sunday.

On Friday, Suga held phone talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The leaders agreed to continue close bilateral cooperation. According to the Japanese prime minister, Xi expressed a wish to develop relations with Japan. Suga stressed the importance of stable ties between Tokyo and Beijing.

Last week, Japanese lawmakers elected Suga, the leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, as the new prime minister after the former head of the cabinet, Shinzo Abe, stepped down over health issues.