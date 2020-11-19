UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Foreign Minister Likely To Visit South Korea Next Week - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 02:31 PM

Chinese Foreign Minister Likely to Visit South Korea Next Week - Reports

China's top diplomat Wang Yi is likely to visit South Korea next week after his scheduled visit to Japan, news agency Yonhap reported citing diplomatic sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) China's top diplomat Wang Yi is likely to visit South Korea next week after his scheduled visit to Japan, news agency Yonhap reported citing diplomatic sources.

The South Korean state agency reported that it had learned Wang may arrive in Seoul on Wednesday and meet later with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Thursday.

The two diplomats will likely discuss arrangements for a visit of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Seoul's push to host a trilateral summit with the leaders of China and Japan, the news outlet reported.

Wang was expected to visit South Korea last month, but the trip was delayed.

Related Topics

China Visit Seoul Japan South Korea North Korea May Top Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

DC urges traders to sell quality edibles at fixed ..

15 seconds ago

Maas Says EU Leaders Could Discuss in December Pot ..

17 seconds ago

Turkey to Buy 10Mln Doses of Chinese COVID-19 Vacc ..

19 seconds ago

Capital city police utilize modern technology to c ..

21 seconds ago

RIA Novosti Launches Multimedia Project on Anniver ..

3 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza be brought in ‘Bullet-proo ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.