Chinese Foreign Minister Likely to Visit South Korea Next Week - Reports

China's top diplomat Wang Yi is likely to visit South Korea next week after his scheduled visit to Japan, news agency Yonhap reported citing diplomatic sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020)

The South Korean state agency reported that it had learned Wang may arrive in Seoul on Wednesday and meet later with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Thursday.

The two diplomats will likely discuss arrangements for a visit of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Seoul's push to host a trilateral summit with the leaders of China and Japan, the news outlet reported.

Wang was expected to visit South Korea last month, but the trip was delayed.