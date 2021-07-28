UrduPoint.com
Chinese Foreign Minister Met With Taliban Political Office Chief - Beijing

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 01:10 PM

BEIJIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a meeting with Abdul Ghani Bardar, who heads the political office of the Taliban terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) in Qatar, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, confirmed on Wednesday.

The meeting was held in China's Tianjin, according to the South China Morning Post newspaper.

"The Chinese foreign minister met with Abdul Ghani Bardar, the head of the Taliban political office, on July 28 in Tianjin, as the latter is paying a visit to China," Zhao said at a briefing.

