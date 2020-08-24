UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Foreign Minister Plans To Embark On Week-Long European Tour On Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 06:57 PM

Chinese Foreign Minister Plans to Embark on Week-Long European Tour on Tuesday

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, France and Germany as part of his European tour from August 25 to September 1, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, France and Germany as part of his European tour from August 25 to September 1, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday.

"At the invitation of Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio, Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Stef Blok, Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Soreide, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian and German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay official visits to Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, France and Germany from August 25 to September 1," Zhao said at a briefing.

The spokesman noted that the trip to Europe would be the foreign minister's first overseas travel after the outbreak of the coronavirus, which shows the importance attached to China-European relations by both sides.

Through this visit, China expects to advance major political and economic agenda of bilateral relations, deepen cooperation on combating the pandemic and discuss further interaction in emerging sectors like the digital economy and green economy, the diplomat added.

Related Topics

Europe China France German Norway Visit Germany Italy Netherlands August September From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tikhanovskaya to Speak at EU Parliament Foreign Af ..

1 minute ago

NAB Baloachistan initiates inquiry in another mln ..

1 minute ago

Two held for kidnapping minor

1 minute ago

Twin storms track toward US as 13 killed in Haiti, ..

1 minute ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Austrian Ambassad ..

1 minute ago

First volunteer receives Italian anti-virus vaccin ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.