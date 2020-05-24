UrduPoint.com
Chinese Foreign Minister Praises Work Of WHO During COVID-19 Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 01:50 PM

Chinese Foreign Minister Praises Work of WHO During COVID-19 Pandemic

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has been issuing timely recommendations on the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday, adding that the organization "did a great job."

"Since the very beginning [of the COVID-19 outbreak], the WHO led by [Director-General] Doctor Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus followed science and provided timely and professional recommendations on all aspects. It did a great job and fulfilled its mandate," the minister said at his annual press conference, commenting on the US criticism of the WHO's response to the pandemic.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump revealed a letter he sent to Ghebreyesus, in which he warned the WHO chief that the United States would permanently halt its contributions to the organization if the WHO did not commit to major improvements within the next 30 days.

Trump has repeatedly accused the World Health Organization of being biased in favor of China and of having failed to respond immediately to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

