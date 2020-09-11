Chinese Foreign Minister Reaffirms Commitment to Avoid Tensions at Border With India

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi confirmed on Friday his country's commitment to take steps toward peace with India, stressing the importance of avoiding new confrontation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi confirmed on Friday his country's commitment to take steps toward peace with India, stressing the importance of avoiding new confrontation.

On Thursday, Wang held a meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in Moscow. They agreed to respect border agreements, ease tensions and disengage.

"As for relations between China and India, the whole world follows developments. BRICS member states are in contact on the matter, I discuss it all the time with Minister Jaishankar and India's security officials .

.. Yesterday, I had a long conversation with my Indian counterpart. Indian partners expressed commitment to cooperation and dialogue for de-escalating tensions at the border. We are ready to take conciliatory steps ... The most important thing is to avoid new violations of the obligations on the border ... Troops and equipment should be withdrawn form the Line of Actual Control," Wang said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.