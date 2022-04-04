Chinese Foreign Minister Says Beijing Not Pursuing Interests in Ukrainian Conflict

China is not trying to reap any geopolitical benefit from the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday

"China is not pursuing geopolitical interests with regards to the Ukrainian issue, is not 'observing the fire from the opposite shore,' let alone adding fuel to the fire," Wang said in a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The Chinese foreign minister underscored that Beijing's aim is to resolve the conflict and welcomed the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.