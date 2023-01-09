UrduPoint.com

Chinese Foreign Minister Says Beijing Ready To Promote Bilateral Relations With Moscow

January 09, 2023

Chinese Foreign Minister Says Beijing Ready to Promote Bilateral Relations With Moscow

New Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said during a conversation with Russia's top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, on Monday that Beijing was ready to promote bilateral relations with Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) New Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said during a conversation with Russia's top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, on Monday that Beijing was ready to promote bilateral relations with Moscow.

Qin Gang said that Russian-Chinese relations are based on the principles of non-alignment with blocs, non-confrontation and non-targeting of third parties.

China together with Russia wants to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and constantly promote Russian-Chinese relations, he stated.

The Chinese minister also added that he was personally ready to maintain close relations with Lavrov.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov congratulated Qin on becoming foreign minister in a telephone conversation and invited him to visit Russia.

