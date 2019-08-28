Chinese Foreign Minister Says Protest-Hit Hong Kong Faces Worst Crisis Since 1997

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called the situation in Hong Kong amid the recent massive protests the most serious since the region's return to China in 1997.

"Today, Hong Kong is facing the most serious situation since its return [to China], I hope everyone will raise the flag of love for the country and Hong Kong, unite all sectors of Hong Kong's society and firmly support the Hong Kong administration to curb the unrest and restore the governance in accordance with the law and order," Wang said at a meeting with representatives from the Hong-Kong-based Belt and Road General Chamber of Commerce.

In 1997, Hong Kong became the first administrative region of China under the "one country, two systems" policy.

The move ended the colonial rule of Britain over the region.

Hong Kong, which enjoys significant autonomy in China except for foreign and defense policies, has a legal system different from Beijing.

The protests in the financial hub began more than two months ago after the local legislature opened debates on a bill that would have allowed extradition to mainland China. The city's chief executive, Carrie Lam, has since declared the bill "dead." The protesters are demanding that it must be withdrawn completely. Locals also want the city authorities to implement universal suffrage and retract criminal charges against the protesters.