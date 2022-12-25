Chinese Foreign Minister Says Relations Between US, China Faced Serious Challenges in 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2022) Relations between China and the United States have faced serious difficulties over the past year as Washington has continued to engage in provocations against Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday.

"As the United States has stubbornly continued to see China as its Primary competitor and engage in blatant‚blockade, suppression and provocation against China, China-US relations were plunged into serious difficulties," Wang said in his speech at the symposium on China's foreign relations.

The foreign minister noted that Beijing had taken decisive action in response to US "power politics and bullying," while trying to maintain open communication.

Wang also stated that despite all difficulties, the two countries still shared same interests and had to continue their dialogue.

"What has happened proves time and again that China and the United States cannot decouple or sever supply chains. Under new circumstances, the common interests between China and the United States have increased, not decreased," the minister added.

The Chinese foreign minister urged the US to "honor its commitments" in relations with China, stop trying to contain and suppress Beijing, undermining its sovereignty and development interests.