Chinese Foreign Minister Says Vaccines Should Not Be Monopolized by Single Country

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) Vaccines, including those against the coronavirus infection, should never be monopolized by a single country, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during an online meeting of top diplomats of the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

"Vaccines should not be monopolized by a single country, nor should they be exclusively used by wealthy countries," Wang said on Friday.

According to the minister, the BRICS countries should contribute more to joint efforts to control and prevent infectious diseases, as well as increase investment in the World Health Organization.

"We should work together to make the BRICS' contribution to making vaccines available in developing countries and to promote the creation of vaccine research and development centers in the BRICS countries," the official added.

In addition, the minister said that Beijing agreed to make cooperation in the healthcare sector a BRICS priority and supported the establishment of a rapid response mechanism of the BRICS countries to the threats of infectious diseases such as COVID-19.