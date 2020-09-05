UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Foreign Minister Says Vaccines Should Not Be Monopolized By Single Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 07:52 PM

Chinese Foreign Minister Says Vaccines Should Not Be Monopolized by Single Country

Vaccines, including those against the coronavirus infection, should never be monopolized by a single country, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during an online meeting of top diplomats of the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) Vaccines, including those against the coronavirus infection, should never be monopolized by a single country, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during an online meeting of top diplomats of the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

"Vaccines should not be monopolized by a single country, nor should they be exclusively used by wealthy countries," Wang said on Friday.

According to the minister, the BRICS countries should contribute more to joint efforts to control and prevent infectious diseases, as well as increase investment in the World Health Organization.

"We should work together to make the BRICS' contribution to making vaccines available in developing countries and to promote the creation of vaccine research and development centers in the BRICS countries," the official added.

In addition, the minister said that Beijing agreed to make cooperation in the healthcare sector a BRICS priority and supported the establishment of a rapid response mechanism of the BRICS countries to the threats of infectious diseases such as COVID-19.

Related Topics

India World Russia China Beijing Brazil South Africa Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman&#039;s International Humanitarian and Charit ..

10 minutes ago

FIA arrests Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur employee

3 minutes ago

Police arrest seven outlaws, recover five stolen b ..

3 minutes ago

Sialkot new Deputy Commissioner assumes charge

3 minutes ago

Hamilton on pole for Italian Grand Prix, Ferrari f ..

3 minutes ago

India-Pakistan Question to remain on UNSC agenda t ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.