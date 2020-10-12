Chinese Foreign Minister Set to Visit Thailand From October 14-15 - Bangkok

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expected to conduct an official visit to Thailand from October 14-15, the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Monday.

According to the ministry, Wang was invited by Don Pramudwinai, the Thai foreign minister and deputy prime minister, and the visit will see Bangkok and Beijing look to strengthen bilateral ties.

"This official visit aims at strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Thailand and China amidst regional and global challenges, including those posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," the ministry said in a statement.

Wang is also expected to meet with the Thai prime minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha, during his time in Bangkok, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, adding that all necessary epidemiological precautions will be taken during the visit.

The Chinese foreign minister is currently conducting a five-nation tour of Southeast Asia. Wang arrived in Cambodia on Sunday, and he is expected to also visit Malaysia, Laos, Singapore before arriving in Thailand.