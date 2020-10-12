UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Foreign Minister Set To Visit Thailand From October 14-15 - Bangkok

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 07:37 PM

Chinese Foreign Minister Set to Visit Thailand From October 14-15 - Bangkok

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expected to conduct an official visit to Thailand from October 14-15, the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Monday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expected to conduct an official visit to Thailand from October 14-15, the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Monday.

According to the ministry, Wang was invited by Don Pramudwinai, the Thai foreign minister and deputy prime minister, and the visit will see Bangkok and Beijing look to strengthen bilateral ties.

"This official visit aims at strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Thailand and China amidst regional and global challenges, including those posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," the ministry said in a statement.

Wang is also expected to meet with the Thai prime minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha, during his time in Bangkok, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, adding that all necessary epidemiological precautions will be taken during the visit.

The Chinese foreign minister is currently conducting a five-nation tour of Southeast Asia. Wang arrived in Cambodia on Sunday, and he is expected to also visit Malaysia, Laos, Singapore before arriving in Thailand.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Thailand China Visit Beijing Singapore Bangkok Cambodia Laos Malaysia October Sunday All From Asia

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed, Kazakh PM witness signing of Mo ..

25 minutes ago

Belarusian Interior Ministry: Protests Radicalized ..

3 minutes ago

EU Foreign Ministers Agree to Sanction Russia Over ..

3 minutes ago

Ministry of Education announces launch of ‘50x50 ..

55 minutes ago

Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai announces Intern ..

55 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court expresses displeasure with FI ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.