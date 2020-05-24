UrduPoint.com
Chinese Foreign Minister Slams US Lawsuits That Blame COVID-19 Pandemic On Beijing

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 05:20 PM

Chinese Foreign Minister Slams US Lawsuits That Blame COVID-19 Pandemic on Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday described recent US lawsuits against China on Beijing's responsibility for the COVID-19 pandemic as vexatious litigation lacking any grounds.

In April, the US states of Missouri and Mississippi filed lawsuits against China in Federal court claiming that the Chinese authorities had downplayed the severity of the COVID-19.

"These vexatious lawsuits against China have no factual grounds, no legal grounds, no legal proof, no international precedents, this is a 100 percent 'uncertified product,'" the foreign minister said during his annual press conference.

He added that China was a victim of the coronavirus, just like any other country.

"These accusations and demands for compensation [made] against a victim [constitute] a public trampling of international law," Wang said.

COVID-19 was originally reported in the Chinese province of Hubei, making China the first country to face the current global epidemic.

