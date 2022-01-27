(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Russia's legitimate security concerns must be treated seriously, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday during a phone call with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Today, in the 21st century, all parties should entirely abandon the Cold War mentality and form a balanced, effective and sustainable mechanism for European security through negotiations, and Russia's legitimate security concerns should be taken seriously and addressed," Wang said, as cited in a foreign ministry statement.