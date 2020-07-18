UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 12:20 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, said that the United States had already lost any semblance of reason, morality and trust, according to a statement published on the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

"The United States is shifting its obligations to others and using the pandemic to discredit and blame other countries. They stop at nothing, even create flashpoints and confrontations in international relations, they have lost reason, morality and trust," Wang was quoted as saying.

The diplomat also added that the US is reviving combativeness and pressure tactics of a bygone era in pursuit of unilateral goals.

"The US, in its policy towards China, is reviving the infamous McCarthyism and the long-outdated mentality of the Cold War, deliberately provoking ideological confrontation, violating international law and basic norms of international relations. China will not be led astray by the few anti-Chinese forces in the US, but will resolutely defend its legitimate interests," Wang said.

The diplomat went on to say that it falls upon China and Russia to vie for global peace and stability and support the progress of humanity as a whole.

