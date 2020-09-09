Chinese Foreign Minister to Attend SCO Ministerial Meeting in Moscow on September 10

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) foreign ministers on September 10 in Moscow, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing on Wednesday

"At the invitation of the foreign ministers of Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia, from September 10 to 16, Foreign Minister Wang Yi will leave for Russia and take part in the meeting of the SCO foreign ministers, and will also pay visits to these four countries," Zhao said at a briefing.

The SCO, established in 2001, comprises Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and India as permanent members. Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia hold observer status, while Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka hold the status of dialogue partners.