Chinese Foreign Minister to Begin Two-Day Visit to Uzbekistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will begin a two-day visit to Uzbekistan on Wednesday.

Qin will visit the Central Asian state on the invitation of acting Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov.

Apart from meeting with Saidov, Qin is also scheduled to hold talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Samarkand.

The sides are set to discuss bilateral relations, economic cooperation and issues on the international agenda.

On April 13, the Chinese foreign minister will attend the Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan's Neighboring Countries. China hopes to have an in-depth exchange of views on the current situation in Afghanistan with all parties that participate in the meeting, including Iran, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, to help further strengthen the consensus on the Afghan issue and implement the agreements reached during previous meetings.