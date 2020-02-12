Chinese Foreign Minister to Focus on Countering Coronavirus at Munich Conference - Beijing

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Germany from Thursday to Saturday to take part in the Munich Security Conference, where he will address the fight against the new coronavirus outbreak in his speech, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Wednesday

"The Munich Security Conference is an important international forum on diplomacy and strategic security, where Foreign Minister Wang Yi will deliver a speech in response to the increased attention from the international community ... He will report on the efforts and results of the Chinese government and people in combating the spread of the new type of coronavirus and [talk about] the necessity to promote international cooperation to counter the epidemic," Geng said at a briefing.

According to him, China hopes for a deeper understanding and support from the international community in countering the outbreak of the disease.

This year's conference in Munich, an annual gathering of the world's foremost security experts, politicians and diplomats for discussions on pertinent global security issues, will be held from Friday to Sunday.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province in late December and has since spread to more than 20 other countries. So far, the virus has infected over 45,000 people worldwide, resulting in the deaths of 1,115 people.