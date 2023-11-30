Open Menu

Chinese Foreign Minister To Hold 15th Meeting Of China-Vietnam Steering Committee On Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Chinese foreign minister to hold 15th meeting of China-Vietnam steering committee on cooperation

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will be in Vietnam from Dec.

1 to 2 to hold the 15th Meeting of the China-Vietnam Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation at the invitation of Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Thursday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Vietnam From

Recent Stories

Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

51 minutes ago
 POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decre ..

POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decrease for diesel, kerosene

2 hours ago
 PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at ..

PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at COP28 conference

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Climate change poses imminent threat to global bio ..

Climate change poses imminent threat to global biodiversity

13 hours ago
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refutes ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refutes news about delay in elections

15 hours ago
 Court dismisses PTI chairman's acquittal plea in j ..

Court dismisses PTI chairman's acquittal plea in judge threatening case

15 hours ago
 Full Gaza ceasefire urged as truce expiry looms

Full Gaza ceasefire urged as truce expiry looms

15 hours ago
 Salik for making plan to steer country out of cris ..

Salik for making plan to steer country out of crises

15 hours ago
 Liverpool's Alisson and Jota face spell on sidelin ..

Liverpool's Alisson and Jota face spell on sidelines

15 hours ago
 DC South administers polio vaccine drops to childr ..

DC South administers polio vaccine drops to children in school

15 hours ago

More Stories From World