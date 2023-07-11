Open Menu

Chinese Foreign Minister To Miss ASEAN Meeting For Health Reasons - Beijing

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2023 | 01:40 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will not be able to participate in an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) ministerial meeting in Jakarta due to health reasons, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

"Member of the State Council of the People's Republic of China and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Qin Gang will not be able to attend the meeting of foreign ministers this time due to health reasons," Wang said.

Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi will represent the country instead, the spokesman added.

The annual ASEAN foreign ministers summit, as well as a series of related events, will kick off in Indonesia on Tuesday. A total of 29 countries are expected to attend.

Last week, Reuters reported, citing a representative of the European Commission, that China had canceled the planned visit of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who was supposed to meet with Qin.

