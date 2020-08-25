UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Foreign Minister To Start European Tour On Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 10:10 AM

Chinese Foreign Minister to Start European Tour on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, France and Germany as part of his seven-day European tour that will start on Tuesday.

The official visits will take place at the invitations of foreign ministers of these states.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the agenda of the visit includes deepening cooperation on fighting COVID-19 and boosting partnership in emerging sectors like digital economy and green economy.

Related Topics

China France Norway Visit Germany Italy Netherlands

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 25, 2020 in Pakistan

53 seconds ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Pompeo, Netanyahu Discuss Countering Iran in Jerus ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreign merchandise trade ..

11 hours ago

CCP holds Consultative meeting to discuss competit ..

11 hours ago

European Commission Says Finished Talks on Purchas ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.