Chinese Foreign Minister to Start European Tour on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, France and Germany as part of his seven-day European tour that will start on Tuesday.

The official visits will take place at the invitations of foreign ministers of these states.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the agenda of the visit includes deepening cooperation on fighting COVID-19 and boosting partnership in emerging sectors like digital economy and green economy.