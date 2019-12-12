Chinese foreign minister to visit Europe

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the 14th Foreign Ministers' Meeting of the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) in Spain and visit the European Union headquarters and Slovenia from Dec. 14 to 17

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the 14th Foreign Ministers' Meeting of the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) in Spain and visit the European Union headquarters and Slovenia from Dec. 14 to 17.

Wang will conduct the visits at the invitation of EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Miro Cerar, respectively, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the announcement on Thursday.