UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Foreign Minister To Visit Europe

Umer Jamshaid 29 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 04:13 PM

Chinese foreign minister to visit Europe

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the 14th Foreign Ministers' Meeting of the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) in Spain and visit the European Union headquarters and Slovenia from Dec. 14 to 17

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the 14th Foreign Ministers' Meeting of the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) in Spain and visit the European Union headquarters and Slovenia from Dec. 14 to 17.

Wang will conduct the visits at the invitation of EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Miro Cerar, respectively, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the announcement on Thursday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China European Union Visit Spain Slovenia From

Recent Stories

England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs

6 minutes ago

President AJK lauds Malaysia’s principled stance ..

9 minutes ago

PTCL goes solar to conserve energy for a green Pak ..

17 minutes ago

FANR highlights key milestones on 10th anniversary

42 minutes ago

UAE, Mali review cooperation in defence field

42 minutes ago

Nicaraguan Foreign Minister to Visit Moscow Dec 12 ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.