Fri 12th July 2019

Chinese Foreign Minister Urges US Not to 'Play With Fire' Regarding Taiwan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday urged the United States not to "play with fire" when it comes to Taiwan

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday urged the United States not to "play with fire" when it comes to Taiwan.

On July 11 Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen arrived in New York, planning to spend four days in the United States. Earlier Washington agreed on selling to Taiwan M1A21 Abrams tanks, Stinger man-portable air defense systems, and other equipment worth more than two billion Dollars. Such actions caused a wave of vehement criticism from China.

"You should not underestimate the tenacity of the Chinese people and government to protect state sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. We urge the United States to fully understand the gravity of the situation, there is no need to exacerbate one mistake with another, and even more there is no need to play with fire regarding the Taiwan issue," the Chinese foreign minister said, as quoted in a ministry statement.

He added that Beijing expressed its grave concern with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's visiting the United States, and decried all contacts between Washington and Taipei. He stressed that Taiwan was a Chinese matter, and China would not stand for any outside interference.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan a territory with its own democratically elected government maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with several other nations that recognize its sovereignty. Beijing vociferously denies its independence as it sees itself as the only legitimate political representative of the Chinese people anywhere. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has on many occasions called the issue of Taiwan the most sensitive in the relations between China and the United States.

