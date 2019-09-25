UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Discusses Situation In Persian Gulf With GCC Counterparts

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 03:19 PM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Discusses Situation in Persian Gulf With GCC Counterparts

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and three of the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) top diplomats have discussed the situation in the Persian Gulf, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesda

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and three of the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) top diplomats have discussed the situation in the Persian Gulf, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The meeting of the Chinese minister with his colleagues from Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait was held in New York on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

"China has no vested interests in the Persian Gulf. We are ready, on the basis of equality and mutual respect, to develop and maintain favorable relations with all countries. The Chinese side supports all diplomatic efforts aimed at easing tensions in the region, and is ready to play a constructive role to ensure security, development and prosperity of the Persian Gulf," Wang said, as quoted by the statement.

The minister also emphasized that China was ready to strengthen cooperation with the countries of the region in the fight against terrorism and radicalism.

"The sides need to speed up negotiations on the creation of a free trade zone, as well as find potential opportunities, stimulate the development of countries in the region and at the same time protect freedom of trade," he said.

Wang also noted that China respects the Gulf countries' development path, and opposes any interference in the internal affairs under the pretext of religion, human rights or the fight against terrorism.

The GCC representatives, in turn, emphasized the constructive role that China plays in maintaining peace and stability in the Persian Gulf.

Tensions in the region have been rising since Iran seized the UK-flagged Stena Impero oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on July 19 citing a breach of international maritime regulations. The incident occurred two weeks after an Iranian oil tanker had been seized by UK marines off the coast of Gibraltar due to a suspicion that it was carrying crude oil to Syria in circumvention of EU sanctions.

In the wake of these developments, the United States now spearheads an international coalition to ensure maritime security on this strategic waterway for global oil shipments.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Syria Iran China Kuwait Oman Oil Gibraltar Same New York United Kingdom United States United Arab Emirates July All From Top

Recent Stories

Vietnam to post economic growth of 6.8 pct in 2019 ..

1 minute ago

Russia to host 2021 champions league final

5 seconds ago

RCB inspects 1955 houses under anti-dengue drive; ..

8 minutes ago

DISCOs holds hearing in tariff adjustment for two ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan team fails to participate in 2019 Andorra ..

8 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.