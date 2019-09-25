Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Discusses Situation in Persian Gulf With GCC Counterparts

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and three of the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) top diplomats have discussed the situation in the Persian Gulf, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesda

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and three of the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) top diplomats have discussed the situation in the Persian Gulf, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The meeting of the Chinese minister with his colleagues from Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait was held in New York on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

"China has no vested interests in the Persian Gulf. We are ready, on the basis of equality and mutual respect, to develop and maintain favorable relations with all countries. The Chinese side supports all diplomatic efforts aimed at easing tensions in the region, and is ready to play a constructive role to ensure security, development and prosperity of the Persian Gulf," Wang said, as quoted by the statement.

The minister also emphasized that China was ready to strengthen cooperation with the countries of the region in the fight against terrorism and radicalism.

"The sides need to speed up negotiations on the creation of a free trade zone, as well as find potential opportunities, stimulate the development of countries in the region and at the same time protect freedom of trade," he said.

Wang also noted that China respects the Gulf countries' development path, and opposes any interference in the internal affairs under the pretext of religion, human rights or the fight against terrorism.

The GCC representatives, in turn, emphasized the constructive role that China plays in maintaining peace and stability in the Persian Gulf.

Tensions in the region have been rising since Iran seized the UK-flagged Stena Impero oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on July 19 citing a breach of international maritime regulations. The incident occurred two weeks after an Iranian oil tanker had been seized by UK marines off the coast of Gibraltar due to a suspicion that it was carrying crude oil to Syria in circumvention of EU sanctions.

In the wake of these developments, the United States now spearheads an international coalition to ensure maritime security on this strategic waterway for global oil shipments.