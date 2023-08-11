Open Menu

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Meets Malaysian, Singaporean Premiers

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets Malaysian, Singaporean premiers

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday met the leaders of Malaysia and Singapore separately. Wang is on a four-day visit to Singapore, Malaysia and Cambodia

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday met the leaders of Malaysia and Singapore separately. Wang is on a four-day visit to Singapore, Malaysia and Cambodia.

He arrived in Malaysia to discuss bilateral, regional, and international issues, also marking the 10th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

After Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim received Wang, Foreign Minister Zambry Abd Kadir said on X, formerly known as Twitter: "This is proof of other countries' confidence in the leadership of our country." The two sides will hold official talks on Saturday.

Wang's visit will "provide an excellent opportunity for both sides to discuss and exchange views on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest," the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, Wang met Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Singapore.

"China-Singapore relations will continue to be at the forefront of China's relations with neighboring countries under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries," Wang told the Singaporean premier, according to a statement released by China's Foreign Ministry.

Wang met his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations. The duo also discussed regional and global issues, aiming to enhance communication, the ministry said.

The visit to the three nations, who are members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), came at the invitation of Wang's counterparts.

Wang, who remained China's foreign minister from 2013 to 2022, was reappointed to the post after the dismissal of Qin Gang on July 25.

