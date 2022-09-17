Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Lead National Delegation to UNGA - Beijing

UrduPoint.com

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will take part the general debate of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) next week as the head of China's delegation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Saturday

"Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the general debate of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly from September 18 to 25," Mao was quoted as saying by Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

The spokeswoman added that Wang would take part in several meetings on the sidelines of the general debate, which include the ministerial meeting of the Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative, the meeting of the BRICS nations' foreign ministers and the dialogue with the Quartet of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

Besides, the Chinese foreign minister will join a group meeting with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) foreign ministers.

Wang will hold bilateral meetings with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the President of the 77th session of the UNGA Csaba Korosi and the heads of delegations of some countries, Mao said.

The high-level week of the UNGA session will be held on September 20-26 in New York.

