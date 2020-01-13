UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Wraps Up Five-nation African Tour

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 05:47 PM

Chinese Foreign minister Wang Yi wraps up five-nation African tour

Chinese Foreign minister Wang Yi on Monday wrapped up a five-nation Africa tour after talks in Zimbabwe in which he pledged to strengthen cooperation despite a spat over aid figures

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Chinese Foreign minister Wang Yi on Monday wrapped up a five-nation Africa tour after talks in Zimbabwe in which he pledged to strengthen cooperation despite a spat over aid figures.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday said, "he (Wang) goes back home satisfied that our relations are on a solid foundation." "We as Zimbabweans are happy with our relations with China," Mnangagwa told reporters in the capital Harare.

Wang's week-long swing also took him to Egypt, Djibouti, Eritrea and Burundi, highlighting China's growing political interest and economic clout in Africa.

China's ties to Zimbabwe date back to the liberation struggle of the 1970s, when Beijing supported some of the top guerilla leaders.

After the end of white-minority rule in 1980, China was one of the first countries to establish a diplomatic mission in Harare.

But the two countries butted heads in November after Zimbabwe's government said it had only received $3.6 million (3.24 million Euros) in aid from Beijing in 2019 -- 40 times lower than the figure claimed by China.

Wang met his Zimbabwean counterpart Sibusiso Moyo on Sunday and pledged to strengthen cooperation with the southern African country.

He then had dinner with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who spent months in China last year for medical treatment.

Related Topics

Africa China Egypt Beijing Djibouti Moyo Harare Eritrea Burundi Zimbabwe November Sunday 2019 From Government Top Million

Recent Stories

83% of Pakistanis who had food delivered at home i ..

27 minutes ago

Health experts advises to adopt measures to preven ..

5 minutes ago

Alonso second on Dakar stage eight

5 minutes ago

Global stock markets mostly up as focus on China-U ..

3 seconds ago

Jordan court hails Israeli man for illegal entry

5 minutes ago

PM to launch series of development projects in Kar ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.